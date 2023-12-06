Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing Christian High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Perry, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laingsburg High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
