The Western Michigan Broncos (4-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Titans score only 1.9 more points per game (65.2) than the Broncos allow (63.3).

Detroit Mercy is 5-0 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Western Michigan is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.

The Broncos record 60.0 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 63.2 the Titans give up.

Detroit Mercy has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.

The Broncos are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Titans concede to opponents (37.4%).

The Titans make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Maggie Stutelberg: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Alli Carlson: 7.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

7.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Hannah Spitzley: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) De'Ahna Richardson: 3.6 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Schedule