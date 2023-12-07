The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in nine of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

He has a 16.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:59 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:43 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

