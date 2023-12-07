Anthony Davis NBA Player Preview vs. the Pelicans - December 7
Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll dive into Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|23.0
|24.1
|Rebounds
|12.5
|12.6
|13.6
|Assists
|2.5
|3.1
|2.8
|PRA
|--
|38.7
|40.5
|PR
|--
|35.6
|37.7
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Pelicans
- Davis has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 18.1% and 20.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Davis' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103 per game, most among NBA teams.
- The Pelicans give up 113.4 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Pelicans have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.
- The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 27.5 assists per game.
Anthony Davis vs. the Pelicans
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/14/2023
|33
|35
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2/15/2023
|30
|28
|10
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2/4/2023
|38
|34
|14
|3
|2
|2
|1
|11/2/2022
|37
|20
|16
|4
|0
|4
|1
