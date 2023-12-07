Will Ben Chiarot Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 7?
Will Ben Chiarot score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Chiarot stats and insights
- Chiarot has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
- Chiarot averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
Chiarot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|23:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
