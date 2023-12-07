David Perron will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Perron are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Perron vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perron Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Perron has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 14:53 on the ice per game.

In six of 24 games this season, Perron has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Perron has a point in nine games this season (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

Perron has an assist in five of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Perron's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Perron has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perron Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-52) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 2 13 Points 3 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.