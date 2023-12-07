Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Dickinson County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iron Mountain High School at West Iron County High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Iron River, MI
- Conference: West PAC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
