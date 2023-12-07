Dylan Larkin will be among those in action Thursday when his Detroit Red Wings face the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Larkin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Dylan Larkin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Larkin has averaged 19:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Larkin has scored a goal in nine of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Larkin has a point in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 10 of 22 games this year, Larkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Larkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Larkin has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Larkin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 2 24 Points 3 10 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

