How to Watch the Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Eagles have dropped three games straight.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 56.2 points per game are 23.5 fewer points than the 79.7 the Lions allow to opponents.
- The 65.8 points per game the Lions average are 9.5 fewer points than the Eagles give up (75.3).
- Eastern Michigan has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.
- The Lions shoot 36.9% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles shoot 35.5% from the field, 14.6% lower than the Lions concede.
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Tayra Eke: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.5 FG%
- Zaniya Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Kennedi Myles: 4.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 28 FG%
- Cali Denson: 9.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Lachelle Austin: 7.2 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
Eastern Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 80-44
|Crisler Center
|12/1/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|L 93-73
|Scheels Center
|12/3/2023
|@ North Dakota
|L 64-56
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
