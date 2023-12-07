Horizon teams will hit the court in two games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Saint Thomas Tommies taking on the Milwaukee Panthers at Klotsche Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Xavier Musketeers 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 - Saint Thomas Tommies at Milwaukee Panthers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!