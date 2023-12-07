Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Isabella County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beal City High School at Northern Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: McBain, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
