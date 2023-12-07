In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on J.T. Compher to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:04 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.