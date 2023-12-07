Should you bet on Moritz Seider to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

  • In four of 24 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are conceding 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:36 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:01 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:50 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:57 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:33 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:40 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:47 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:53 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

