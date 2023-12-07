Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Oakland County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clawson High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield Christian High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamphere High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shrine Catholic High School at Our Lady Of The Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Waterford, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.