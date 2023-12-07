When the Detroit Red Wings play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Olli Maatta light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.