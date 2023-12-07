Will Olli Maatta Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 7?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Olli Maatta light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900
Maatta stats and insights
- Maatta is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Maatta has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
Maatta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:21
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 5-3
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
