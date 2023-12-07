Will Patrick Kane score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200

Kane 2022-23 stats and insights

Kane scored in 17 of 73 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

On the power play, Kane produced four goals and 18 assists.

He posted a 9.3% shooting percentage, taking 2.8 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The Sharks earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

