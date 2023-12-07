Red Wings vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - December 7
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (14-7-3), which currently has only one player listed, as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup against the San Jose Sharks (7-17-2) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Kunin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Carpenter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ty Emberson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit has scored the second-most goals in the NHL (91 total, 3.8 per game).
- Their +20 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- With 52 goals (two per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- San Jose concedes four goals per game (104 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.
- They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -52.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-300)
|Sharks (+240)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.