The Detroit Red Wings (14-7-3) -- who've won three in a row -- host the San Jose Sharks (7-17-2) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Sharks' game against the Red Wings can be watched on NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Sharks Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 71 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Red Wings' 91 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 22 10 14 24 13 13 51.7% Alex DeBrincat 24 13 11 24 13 15 50% Lucas Raymond 24 8 12 20 11 10 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 23 5 14 19 10 5 - J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have given up 104 total goals this season (four per game), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have 52 goals this season (two per game), 31st in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players