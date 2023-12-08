Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Allegan County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Allegan High School at South Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayland Union High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hopkins, MI

Hopkins, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Plainwell, MI

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Black River High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fennville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fennville, MI

Fennville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Watervliet High School at Fennville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Watervliet, MI

Watervliet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland Christian High School at South Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Byron Center, MI

Byron Center, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saugatuck High School at Gobles High School