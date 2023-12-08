If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Antrim County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.

Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elk Rapids High School at Kalkaska High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kalkaska, MI

Kalkaska, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Mancelona High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mancelona, MI

Mancelona, MI Conference: Ski Valley

Ski Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Elk Rapids High School at Central Lake High School