If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Barry County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Barry County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Forest Hills Central High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Middleville, MI

Middleville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hastings High School at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Coldwater, MI

Coldwater, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Delton Kellogg High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School