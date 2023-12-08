If you live in Bay County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

All Saints Central High School at Kingston High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 8

5:45 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kingston, MI

Kingston, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Bay City Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Auburn, MI

Auburn, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Garber High School at Bridgeport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bridgeport, MI

Bridgeport, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Birch Run, MI

Birch Run, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Farwell High School