The Detroit Pistons, with Bojan Bogdanovic, take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time out, a 116-102 loss to the Grizzlies, Bogdanovic put up 22 points, seven assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-104)

Over 20.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114 points per game last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game last season, the Magic were seventh in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Magic were ranked 19th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.9 per contest.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 29 7 3 4 1 0 0 12/28/2022 36 14 3 5 1 0 0 10/19/2022 35 24 5 2 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.