Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates face the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cunningham put up 16 points, 10 assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 116-102 loss versus the Grizzlies.

In this article we will break down Cunningham's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.0 21.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.1 Assists 6.5 7.4 7.9 PRA -- 33.3 33.6 PR -- 25.9 25.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.2



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Magic

Cunningham has taken 19.6 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 22.0% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Cunningham is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Cunningham's Pistons average 102.9 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 110.5 points per game.

The Magic are the best team in the league, conceding 40.1 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.8 assists per game, the Magic are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 35 18 1 10 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.