Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Clinton County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fowler High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bath, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ovid-Elsie High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Otisville, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing Christian High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
