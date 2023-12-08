Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Clinton County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fowler High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bath, MI

Bath, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ovid-Elsie High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing Christian High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

DeWitt High School at Mount Pleasant High School