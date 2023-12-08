The Utah Jazz (7-14) will welcome in the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Clippers' +71 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.9 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 109.3 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Jazz are being outscored by 8.5 points per game, with a -178 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.3 points per game (22nd in NBA), and give up 119.8 per outing (25th in league).

The teams average 224.2 points per game combined, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 229.1 points per game combined, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Utah has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Clippers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Clippers +2200 +1200 - Jazz +50000 +30000 -

