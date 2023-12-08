How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Eastern Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.9% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 228th.
- The Eagles score only 4.9 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.3).
- When it scores more than 72.3 points, Eastern Michigan is 2-0.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 74.0.
- At home, the Eagles conceded 75.1 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.4).
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan knocked down more treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 74-71
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|North Dakota
|L 72-70
|Farris Center
|12/1/2023
|Lake Superior State
|W 68-53
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/8/2023
|Oakland
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/21/2023
|Hampton
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
