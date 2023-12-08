The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Eastern Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 228th.

The Eagles score only 4.9 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.3).

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Eastern Michigan is 2-0.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 74.0.

At home, the Eagles conceded 75.1 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.4).

Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan knocked down more treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule