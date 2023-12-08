The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) after winning three road games in a row. The Golden Grizzlies are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -5.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan has played four games this season that ended with a point total above 140.5 points.

The average total for Eastern Michigan's games this season is 140.4 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Eastern Michigan is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan has been victorious in three of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Eagles have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

Eastern Michigan has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 7 70% 72.4 139.8 72.3 145.3 147.5 Eastern Michigan 4 66.7% 67.4 139.8 73 145.3 145.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The Eagles average only 4.9 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (72.3).

Eastern Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 8-2-0 1-1 5-5-0 Eastern Michigan 4-2-0 1-2 3-3-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Eastern Michigan 8-6 Home Record 6-7 5-10 Away Record 2-13 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.