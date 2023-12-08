Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harbor Light Christian High School at Traverse City Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jordan High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
