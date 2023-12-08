Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Gratiot County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carson City-Crystal High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashley High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Merrill, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montabella High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swan Valley High School at Alma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Alma, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
