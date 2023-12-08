If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Gratiot County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carson City-Crystal High School at Breckenridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Breckenridge, MI

Breckenridge, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashley High School at Merrill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Merrill, MI

Merrill, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Fulton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Middleton, MI

Middleton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Swan Valley High School at Alma High School