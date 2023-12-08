Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ingham County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potterville High School at Dansville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dansville, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howell High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Okemos, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haslett High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mason, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing Christian High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at St Johns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Johns, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
