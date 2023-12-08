Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Iron County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Iron County High School at Bark River-Harris High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Harris, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.