Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 116-102 loss to the Grizzlies, Stewart had nine points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Stewart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.0 9.4 Rebounds 8.5 7.1 6.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.1 PRA -- 19.5 17 PR -- 18.1 15.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Magic

Stewart is responsible for attempting 10.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.1 per game.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Stewart's Pistons average 102.9 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Magic give up 110.5 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Magic are the best squad in the league, allowing 40.1 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the third-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.8 assists per contest.

The Magic allow 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 27 10 8 3 2 1 0 12/28/2022 26 11 3 0 2 0 0 10/19/2022 26 14 5 3 1 0 2

