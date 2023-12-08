The Utah Jazz (7-14) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Delta Center. Keyonte George of the Jazz and Paul George of the Clippers are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, BSSC

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz lost their most recent game to the Mavericks, 147-97, on Wednesday. Ochai Agbaji led the way with 21 points, plus zero rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ochai Agbaji 21 0 0 2 0 5 Talen Horton-Tucker 11 2 1 0 0 3 John Collins 10 8 0 0 0 0

Clippers' Last Game

The Clippers were victorious in their previous game against the Nuggets, 111-102, on Wednesday. Paul George led the way with 25 points, and also had eight boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paul George 25 8 1 0 1 5 James Harden 20 1 11 3 1 2 Kawhi Leonard 17 4 5 1 1 1

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins is averaging 14.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards per game.

Keyonte George is posting 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Collin Sexton is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 boards per contest.

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 7.9 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.0% from the field.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George gets the Clippers 23.6 points, 6.0 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

Kawhi Leonard provides 21.6 points, 5.9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Russell Westbrook's numbers for the season are 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor.

Ivica Zubac's averages for the season are 11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 62.4% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

James Harden averages 16.0 points, 4.2 boards and 6.7 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins UTA 13.4 8.6 0.7 0.5 0.7 1.3 Kawhi Leonard LAC 22.6 6.6 3.3 1.5 1.0 1.7 Keyonte George UTA 12.9 4.2 5.7 0.6 0.1 1.8 Paul George LAC 22.4 6.4 4.6 0.7 0.3 3.4 Collin Sexton UTA 12.3 3.0 3.5 0.6 0.2 1.3 James Harden LAC 16.5 4.1 8.0 1.9 0.6 2.6

