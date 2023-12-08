Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kalamazoo County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mattawan High School at Loy Norrix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Gull Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Richland, MI

Richland, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Central High School at Portage Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Kalamazoo Central High School at Battle Creek Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Delton Kellogg High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Galesburg, MI

Galesburg, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawton High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartford High School at Comstock High School