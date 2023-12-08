Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Kent County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Christian High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ada, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sparta, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Central High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Middleville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Godwin Heights School at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kelloggsville High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allendale High School at The Potter's House High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Heights High School at Wellspring Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Godfrey-Lee High School at East Kentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenowa Hills High School at Mona Shores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Norton Shores, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland Christian High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand River Preparatory at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
