Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Livingston County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lyon East High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marquette Senior High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hartland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howell High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Okemos, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Academy High School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
