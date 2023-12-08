Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Manistee County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistee High School at Oakridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Walkerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Walkerville, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brethren High School at Mason County Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Custer, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesick High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
