There is high school basketball competition in Manistee County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manistee High School at Oakridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Lake High School at Walkerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Walkerville, MI

Walkerville, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Brethren High School at Mason County Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Custer, MI

Custer, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesick High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School