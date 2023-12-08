Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mecosta County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baldwin High School at Crossroads Charter Academy

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET on December 8

7:30 AM ET on December 8 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Chippewa Hills High School at Morley Stanwood High School