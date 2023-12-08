The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Midland County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.

Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Traverse City West High School at Midland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

Conference: Saginaw Valley
How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock Creek High School at Hemlock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

Conference: Tri-Valley
How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart Academy High School at Coleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

Conference: Mid-State
How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Early College High School at Clare High School