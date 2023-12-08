Monroe County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Summerfield High School at Britton Deerfield

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Britton, MI
  • Conference: Tri County
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Ida High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Ida, MI
  • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Erie-Mason High School at Whiteford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
  • Conference: Tri County
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Milan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Milan, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Riverview Community High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Riverview, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.