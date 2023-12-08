Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Monroe County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summerfield High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Britton, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ida, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erie-Mason High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Milan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
