Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Muskegon County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Western Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Muskegon High School at Mason County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Scottville, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holton High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ravenna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee High School at Oakridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Heights High School at Wellspring Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Whitehall, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenowa Hills High School at Mona Shores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Norton Shores, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.