NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's NHL lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about Thursday's NHL action here. Check out the links below.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|NBCS-CA,BSDET,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|MSG-B,NESN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|BSOH,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|BSSUN,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks
|8:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|NBCS-CHI,BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|NBCS-PH,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ALT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.