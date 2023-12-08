Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Oakland County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roeper High School at Greenhills School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Roeper High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomfield Hills High School at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swartz Creek High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon East High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Novi, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettering High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Highland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Northern High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Foley High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Catholic Central High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield Christian High School at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Birmingham Groves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Beverly Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran Northwest High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Adams High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
