Friday's game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) matching up at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 77-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 77, Eastern Michigan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-9.3)

Oakland (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Eastern Michigan has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Oakland is 8-2-0. The Eagles have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Grizzlies have a record of 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies put up 72.4 points per game (235th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per outing (207th in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential.

Oakland is 249th in college basketball at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.5 its opponents average.

Oakland connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 33.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Oakland forces 11.9 turnovers per game (206th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (124th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.