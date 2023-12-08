How to Watch Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) travel to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) after winning three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oakland Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Grizzlies have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- Oakland has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 249th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 321st.
- The Golden Grizzlies put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Eagles give up (73).
- When Oakland totals more than 73 points, it is 4-2.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oakland posted 78.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- The Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Oakland sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than on the road (7.5). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (30.1%) compared to away from home (30.9%).
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 98-77
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|Toledo
|L 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/8/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
