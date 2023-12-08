The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) travel to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) after winning three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Oakland Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Grizzlies have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

Oakland has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 249th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 321st.

The Golden Grizzlies put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Eagles give up (73).

When Oakland totals more than 73 points, it is 4-2.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland posted 78.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

The Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.

In home games, Oakland sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than on the road (7.5). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (30.1%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

