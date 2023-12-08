Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Oakland Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 20.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- John McGriff: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 3.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|320th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|72.7
|221st
|303rd
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|198th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|32.7
|212th
|286th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|258th
|294th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|105th
|282nd
|11.2
|Assists
|11
|289th
|289th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.3
|79th
