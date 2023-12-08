The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -5.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland Betting Records & Stats

Oakland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 140.5 points seven times.

Oakland's games this year have an average point total of 144.7, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Grizzlies have compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

This season, Oakland has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Golden Grizzlies have played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oakland has a 69.2% chance to win.

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 7 70% 72.4 139.8 72.3 145.3 147.5 Eastern Michigan 4 66.7% 67.4 139.8 73.0 145.3 145.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The 72.4 points per game the Golden Grizzlies average are the same as the Eagles allow.

Oakland has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when scoring more than 73.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 8-2-0 1-1 5-5-0 Eastern Michigan 4-2-0 1-2 3-3-0

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Eastern Michigan 8-6 Home Record 6-7 5-10 Away Record 2-13 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.