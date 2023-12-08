Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Osceola County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.