The Detroit Pistons (2-19) travel to face the Orlando Magic (14-7) after losing eight consecutive road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Magic matchup.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSDET

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

Pistons vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-11.5) 229.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-12) 229 -650 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs Magic Additional Info

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic average 114.1 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.5 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Pistons' -193 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.8 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 118 per contest (23rd in league).

These teams are scoring 222.9 points per game between them, 6.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 228.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than this contest's over/under.

Orlando has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Detroit has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Pistons and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

